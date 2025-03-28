History group remembers the first Asian mayor of Leamington Balraj Singh Dheshi MBE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington History Group has paid tribute to the first Asian mayor of the town Balraj Singh Dheshi MBE, who died this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new article on the group’s website charts Balraj’s life from being born in India 1939 to moving to following his older brother to live in England in 1962 and later moving to Leamington in 1965.

He had several jobs including driving buses for the Midland Red.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he came to be affectionately known as ‘Ben’ by many friends and colleagues.

Balraj Singh Dhesi MBE with his wife Palweet in 1988. Credit: Leamington History Group.

When Balraj arrived in Leamington he immediately heard about the Commonwealth Club at Number 3 Church Street and visited it.

He found it a pleasant place to socialise and as the owner was proposing to move on, he decided it was a good business opportunity and that he would to try to buy it.

Members were mostly Indian, West Indian and Irish with a few English regulars.

There was often Indian and Irish music played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balraj Singh Dhesi with Queen Elizabeth II at Leamington Town Hall in 1988. Photo by Chris-Likorish.

People who worked at the nearby Post Office also visited frequently.

In 1966, aged just 26, he became the sole owner of the club.

This was a busy year for Balraj as he also married Palweet in 1966.

At that time he bought ‘the cheapest house in town’ in George Street as a home for £1,500 having been helped by a former town mayor, who was a regular at the club, to obtain an 80 per cent mortgage from the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balraj Singh Dhesi in 2022 by Mark Ellis.

He remembered well that there were some serious racial tensions between the immigrant communities and the local population in the 1960s and 1970s but also found John Hobson, the local MP, and the police to be very helpful in his efforts to try to reduce this conflict.

Balraj closed the Club in 1996 - after 30 years it was no longer needed in the way for which it was established and the members still had the choice of over 100 licensed premises in the town in which to socialise.

The Labour government led by James Callaghan introduced Race Relations Councils in 1976 and one of the first of these to be established was in Coventry. People running the group in Coventry helped Balraj to establish a council in Leamington.

He started the organisation with a public meeting and it was very encouraging that around 400 people attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balraj found that, from his earliest times in Leamington, people came to him for help with issues relating to education, housing, tax etc and his work with the CRC put him in contact with Labour councillors.

He subsequently decided to participate fully in local government and in 1983 he stood as a Conservative councillor for Warwick District Council and was elected in the Willes ward.

Balraj was elected as Leamington mayor in 1987, having been a councillor for only four years, Becoming the town's first Asian mayor.

His year as Leamington Mayor fell on the 150th anniversary of Queen Victoria bestowing the title ‘Royal’ on the town in 1838.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1988, Queen Elizabeth II visited Leamington to open the Royal Priors shopping centre.

As mayor, Balraj arranged for these events to be celebrated by the town with the Queen.

He was presented with an MBE by Prince Charles in 2008, which recognised his community work both nationally and locally.