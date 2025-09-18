History group to launch its film about Leamington during wartime in December

Leamington History Group will launch its new film titled Leamington at War at the Loft Theatre on Monday December 15.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The screening, which starts at 7.30pm, will be followed by a networking session in the theatre’s bar afterwards.

Leamington at War has been created by film maker Mark Ellis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It explores the question of what life was like in the town during The Second World War and how residents contributed to Britain’s war effort.

Leamington at War. Credit: Leamington History Group,

Using a mix of archive images, expert interviews, animation and reconstructions of wartime life, it covers the Camoufleurs, who worked in secret on the site of the current Loft Theatre, the diary of a young soldier of the Free Czech Army living in exile in the town and and the deadly bombing raids which nearly knocked the statue of Queen Victoria off its plinth.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the Loft Theatre’s website here https://tinyurl.com/ye23cvfr