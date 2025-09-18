History group to launch its film about Leamington during wartime in December

By Oliver Williams
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:25 BST
Leamington History Group will launch its new film titled Leamington at War at the Loft Theatre on Monday December 15.

The screening, which starts at 7.30pm, will be followed by a networking session in the theatre’s bar afterwards.

Leamington at War has been created by film maker Mark Ellis.

It explores the question of what life was like in the town during The Second World War and how residents contributed to Britain’s war effort.

Leamington at War. Credit: Leamington History Group,placeholder image
Leamington at War. Credit: Leamington History Group,

Using a mix of archive images, expert interviews, animation and reconstructions of wartime life, it covers the Camoufleurs, who worked in secret on the site of the current Loft Theatre, the diary of a young soldier of the Free Czech Army living in exile in the town and and the deadly bombing raids which nearly knocked the statue of Queen Victoria off its plinth.

Tickets cost £5 and are available from the Loft Theatre’s website here https://tinyurl.com/ye23cvfr

