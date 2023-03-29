History group's next talk will be by co-author of book about ironworks in Leamington

Sydenham History Group’s next talk will be by the co-author of a book which covers the history of iron works in Leamington.
The talk, titled The Ironmen of Leamington, will take place at the Sydni Centre in Cottage Square on Tuesday April 11 from 7.30pm.
The book of the same title was produced by the Leamington History Group and Warwickshire Industrial Archaeology Society.
Martin Green, chair of the archaeology society and co-author of the book, will be the speaker for the talk.
The history of ironwork in Leamington is so interesting because of the town the production of the cast iron cooking range – the Leamington Kitchener.
This is particularly associated with the firm of Flavel although several competitors and imitators have operated in the town.
The direct descendants of the Flavel firm – now Aga/Rangemaster – still manufacture in Leamington.
Examples of decorative ironwork can be seen around Leamington in the form of balconies and railings as well as more practical items such as manhole covers and drain gratings, which often carry the name of the manufacturer.
The entrance fee for the talk is £2.50 and all are welcome to the meeting.
For further information contact Nigel Briggs on 01926 330711 or Kay Bugg on 01926 424069.