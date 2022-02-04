Holocaust Memorial Day: Rugby MP pays respects to the millions murdered by the Nazis

Mr Pawsey signs the memorial book.

Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment in Parliament to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Holocaust Memorial Day, which took place on January 27, honours those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who continue to work tirelessly to educate young people today.

This year marks 77 years since the liberation of the concentration camps of Europe and the end of the Second World War.

And on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, people from across the globe paused in order to remember the atrocities that happened during the Holocaust so that it is never allowed it to happen again.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events were arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Pawsey said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for all of us to reflect on the darkest times of European history.

"As the Holocaust moves from living history, to history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the six million Jewish victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”

“I had the opportunity to visit Auschwitz-Birkenau for myself with a group of students from Rugby and I will never forget what I saw there.

"It is vitally important that future generations understand what happened both during the Holocaust and during other genocides, like the Rwandan genocide which happened less than 30 years ago.

"Holocaust Memorial Day is a chance for all of us to reflect on the lessons of history and collectively pledge to never allow these tragedies to happen again.”

Karen Pollock CBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “As the Holocaust fades from living memory, it falls on all of us to ensure that their stories and the stories of the 6 Jewish million men, women and children brutally murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, are never forgotten.