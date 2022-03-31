Home Office official visits Leamington as part of countywide campaign to reduce violence against females and to help them to feel safer in public spaces

A Home Office official visited a Leamington event which showcased the work done in the town as part of a countywide campaign to reduce violence against females and to help them to feel safer in public spaces.

Ameerah Patel attended the community event for the Warwickshire Safer Streets project, which was hosted by The Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street yesterday (Wednesday March 30).

Representatives from Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Refuge, the Equality and Inclusion Partnership (EQuIP), Victim Support, RoSA (support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse) and the Family Information Service also attended.

The Safe in Warwickshire website logo

They promoted both the Safer Streets project and support services available in the county.

The event included a walking tour of the south of Leamington including the parts which will be transformed as a result of the Safer Streets funding from the Government.

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for communities said: “The community event has proved very popular and we are thrilled to be able to talk to residents face-to-face about the improvements they would like to see in their neighbourhoods.

"The Safer Streets team continue to work hard with the funding available to make a real difference to individual streets where safety is a concern.

"I would urge residents to visit the Safe In Warwickshire website to find out more and to fill in a quick and simple survey.”