Homeowners, landlords and tenants in Warwick district invited to apply for funding to improve efficiency of their homes. Photo supplied

Funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and delivered by the council’s delivery partner E.ON with support from Act On Energy, the Green Homes Grants scheme aims to help improve the energy efficiency of low income private households with free improvements to their home including solar PV panels, insulation and air source heat pumps.

More than 60 properties in the district have already progressed with the scheme.

To be eligible, residents must:

~ Own and live in their home, or privately rent within Warwick District; and

~ Have a gross household income of less than £30,000 per year (expected to increase to £31k) or someone in the home receives a means tested benefit

~ Have an EPC rating of D, E, F or G; if the home doesn’t have an EPC rating then E.ON will arrange this they think that the property is energy inefficient.

Funding for owner/occupiers is provided up to a maximum of £10,000 per property subject to the terms and conditions of the grant, with the work carried out by a Trustmark registered contractor.

Private tenants whose income meets the eligibility criteria are also encouraged to apply with the support and involvement of their landlord.

Tenants are advised to speak to their landlords first to get the energy performance rating of the property, to ensure it meets the eligibility criteria.

If landlords are unsure of the energy performance rating, the tenants are still encouraged to apply.

There is no cost to the tenant, with landlords required to contribute a third of the cost with a maximum grant of £5,000 per property.

Landlords will benefit from the scheme by having a more energy efficient property, which will help meet future minimum EPC rating requirements.

Their tenants should also benefit financially and will be less likely to struggle with paying rent and utilities during the current cost of living crisis.”

Applications are being made through local charity Act On Energy, with E.ON Energy Solutions carrying out the installations.