Hospice helping people in south Warwickshire recruits children’s bereavement counsellor thanks to funding boost

A hospice that helps people in south Warwickshire and the surrounding area has been able to recruit a children’s bereavement counsellor thanks to a funding boost.

The Shakespeare Hospice was one of 36 applicants to receive funding from Warwickshire County Council’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gurpreet Kalsi joins the Hospice and well-established Children’s and Families Support Service (CFSS) team on a 12-month fixed term contract.

Gurpreet Kalsi joins the Hospice and well-established Children’s and Families Support Service (CFSS) team on a 12-month fixed term contract. Photo supplied

The CFSS service offers support to children and young people, who have either been bereaved or who are facing the loss of someone close to them.

This newly created role will enhance the service and create a new opportunity to widen its outreach work into the hospital setting, with the remit of providing specialist bereavement counselling input on the wards at South Warwickshire Foundation Trust.

Jo Poyner, head of clinical services at The Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We are delighted to welcome Gurpreet to the team and to be working in partnership with our NHS colleagues on this new initiative thanks to the funding received from the Warwickshire County Council’s Covid-19 Recovery Fund.

“Childhood bereavement can have a significant impact on children's well-being, including their psychological health and educational achievement.

"When the loss of a loved one can be anticipated, early intervention and prompt access to services for children can help increase their prospects for a healthier and happy life.

"This new appointment will help to facilitate and enable early referrals for children related to a patient who is seriously ill in hospital and, therefore, early therapeutic pre- bereavement support."

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for children and families, education and children’s services said: “I am really pleased that Warwickshire County Council has been able to provide funding to the Shakespeare Hospice to recruit a specific child bereavement counsellor to support children and families across South Warwickshire.