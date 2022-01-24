Hospice that helps people across Warwickshire joins national gift card scheme for charities

A hospice charity that helps people across Coventry and Warwickshire has signed up to a national gift card scheme.

The Myton Hospices, which provides care and support for people, and their families, living with a terminal illness is the latest charity nationwide to sign up to the first multi-retailer gift card that can be used exclusively in charity shops.

The Charity Shop Gift Card has been developed by Gift Card CIC, a social enterprise, in partnership with the Charity Retail Association (CRA).

Kat and Lisa from The Myton Hospices retail team holding one of the gift cards. Photo supplied

Cards will be sold and accepted in The Myton Hospices’ 23 shops, which help raise money to cover the costs of running the charity’s hospices in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry, and providing services in the community.

Cath D’Eath, retail development manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “Whilst many people are willing to buy second-hand, gifting pre-loved goods can be tricky but the gift card is a great way to give the gift of choice whilst http://www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.ukbuying sustainably and supporting a local charity.

“We’re delighted to be launching The Charity Shop Gift Card and adding another strand to our retail offer, giving our customers more choice about how they shop with us and hopefully attracting some new ones.”

The single-load gift cards themselves will be recyclable and compostable and will be on sale at all The Myton Hospices shops, online at www.thecharityshopgiftcard.co.uk, and through supermarkets and other major retailers in 2022.

Lee Fellows, managing director of The Charity Shop Gift Card, said: "The gift card market is huge and growing, and central to our aim is to come up with a nationally-accepted, multi-retailer scheme that allows charity shops to tap into that for the first time.

"This is a gift card for good."