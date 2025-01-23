Hot air balloons, jet fighters and air displays returning to south Warwickshire for Midlands Air Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dates have been confirmed for this year’s Midlands Air Festival in south Warwickshire.

From May 30 to June 1, the festival will fill the skies over the historic Ragley Hall estate with another thrilling international line up.

Classic and military jets, high energy aerobatics, formation teams, helicopters, aerial ballet, flying circus, Second World War warbirds and parachutes will be on display.

Organisers have also confirmed they will be bringing more than 150 giant hot air balloons, including character balloons, including Thomas the Tank engine, The UP balloon and from America standing nearly 150ft – Oggy the Friendly Dragon.

The Midlands Air Festival will be returning to south Warwickshire again this year. Photo by Adam Kehoe

A sneak peek at what’s in store

Some of the highlights of the three days will include, from France, the mighty F86 Sabre classic fighter jet.

Marking the 80th anniversary of the Pitts special there will be two versions of this famous aerobatics aircraft with top female Aero’s pilot Lauren Wilson in her standard S2 and world famous Rich Goodwin in his insane jet powered Pitts special.

The Flying Bulls from Austria will also return to the event with several aircraft including the Bolkow 105C twin engine helicopter. This display will feature the only chance in the UK to see a helicopter flying upside down. Only the B105C can undertake this due to a special fixed pitch rotor system.

The festival will be returning to Ragley Hall. Photo by Chris Wynne

A flock of Bell 47 helicopters will also be marking their 80th anniversary.Easily recognised with their bubble canopies and their TV appearances in Whirlybirds and the Korean War programme M-A-S-H.

New to this year’s festival is the award-winning father-son duo Team Niebergall from Germany, performing their display, flying Marchetti SF-260 aircraft, nicknamed the ‘hotrod’.

Organisers say more rare aircraft and UK military formation teams are yet to be announced.

Up, up and away

Kicking off on Friday with an afternoon air display, followed by the spectacular sight of more 100 hot air balloons taking part in a mass ascent.

As night falls, the festival’s signature Nightfire display will start featuring illuminated aircraft performing pyrotechnic displays with fireworks streaming from their wingtips.

The display will end with the ‘fireglow’ display, where balloons fire their burners in sync with music, shooting massive flames into the night sky.

The evening will also feature a firework finale.

Trevor Graham, Midlands Air Festival flying director, said; “We are delighted to confirm we are back once again and would like to thank our regular and enthusiastic audience for their support already.

"I invite those we have yet to meet to join us for another unforgettable weekend.

There will be further announcements about even more exciting aerial displays in the very near future.”

Tickets

Day tickets are available to purchase as one-day, two-day and three-day passes.

The event is free to attend for children under 13 years old when accompanied by a paying adult. Standard parking is also free.

Organiser say the event is always a sell-out show, and that advance tickets are already on sale at discounted price until the end of January via www.midlandsairfestival.com

For more information and the latest news, Midlands Air Festival can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and at: www.midlandsairfestival.com