Hot-rods, vintage tractors and classic cars will be on display at community-run pub in village near Warwick

The New Inn in Norton Lindsey will be hosting a car, bike and tractor event this weekend. Photo by Google Streetview

A community-run pub in a village near Warwick will be hosting a car, bike and tractor show this weekend.

The New Inn in Norton Lindsey will be hosting the event on Saturday (July 19) from 10.30am to 4pm.

Organisers said they have kept the show as free to enter and that this year’s event will be bigger thanks to an additional four acres being used for the show’s display area.

In the display area, known as the Paddock, there will be a collection of classic cars, sports cars, super cars, hot-rods, vintage tractors, motorbikes and cyclekarts.

Visitors will also be able to vote for their favourite vehicles, guess how many balloons are in a Ford Mondeo as well as children being able to take part in Hot Wheels racing on a handmade 50 metre track.

Cheerleader group ‘Warwickshire Elite’ are also set to put on a display in the afternoon and children will also have the opportunity to have a go.

The bar will be providing a breakfast menu (from 10am to midday) as well as a main menu (from midday to 9pm) on the day – and there will also be takeaway options available.

CAMRA award winning ales, lagers (including alcohol free options), wines, spirits, teas, coffees and soft drinks will also be for sale.

Ice-creams and snacks will also be available from the community shop in the pub grounds.

A spokesperson from the event said: “We’re expecting a fabulous mix of cars to show up.

"We are fortunate to have many big car collectors living in the area -people like the son and grandson of William Heynes, chief engineer of the Jaguar E-type, who live in the next village – so there will definitely be some rare and exciting Jaguars in attendance.

"Last time they brought a very early prototype speed test E-type and a 1950s Monte Carlo rally winner of which Corgi made a model of.

"For such a tiny village we really punch above our weight when it comes to old cars – we nick name our village the Detroit of the midlands, as so many famous engineers and designers have lived here over the years like Walter Hassan, chief engineer to W.O Bentley.”

For more information go to: https://thenewinn.pub/ or https://www.facebook.com/thenewinnnl