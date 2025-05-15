Hot yoga studio in Leamington to host mental health charity fundraising classes
The studio is holding CALM Hotpod Flow classes on Saturday and Sunday May 17 and 18 with all proceeds going to the cause.
During the week, Hotpod has also been offering discnounted class packs, of three classes for £30, to patrons with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to CALM.
Stacey, the owner of Hotpod Yoga Leamington, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting CALM during Mental Health Awareness Week.
“It is a timely opportunity to focus on the importance of looking after our mental health, but it also provides a platform that encourages the establishing of regular, positive habits that can support our mental, and physical, wellbeing.”
For more information on Hotpod Yoga Leamington Spa’s CALM classes for Mental Health Awareness Week, visit www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/leamington-spa/
You can also follow the story on Instagram @hotpodyoga_leamingtonspa