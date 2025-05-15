Hot yoga studio in Leamington to host mental health charity fundraising classes

Hotpod Yoga in Leamington is supporting Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) this week.

Hotpod Yoga in Leamington is supporting the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) as part of Mental Health Awareness Week this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The studio is holding CALM Hotpod Flow classes on Saturday and Sunday May 17 and 18 with all proceeds going to the cause.

During the week, Hotpod has also been offering discnounted class packs, of three classes for £30, to patrons with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to CALM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey, the owner of Hotpod Yoga Leamington, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting CALM during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“It is a timely opportunity to focus on the importance of looking after our mental health, but it also provides a platform that encourages the establishing of regular, positive habits that can support our mental, and physical, wellbeing.”

For more information on Hotpod Yoga Leamington Spa’s CALM classes for Mental Health Awareness Week, visit www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/leamington-spa/

You can also follow the story on Instagram @hotpodyoga_leamingtonspa