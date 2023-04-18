Housebound Rugby woman suffering with chronic illness says choir has 'made her life worth living again'

Karen Barnett is a member of The BIG Sing, who went viral online after their performance on Britain’s Got Talent

Karen with choir co-owners Howard and Gemma Francis and daughter Evie, and her friend Julie.

A Rugby woman with a chronic illness says joining a community choir has ‘made her life worth living again’.

Karen Barnett is a member of The BIG Sing, a network of choirs established in Warwickshire, which recently appeared on popular ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent.

Karen with her Auntie Gywnneth who introduced her to the choir.

The 49-year-old, who suffers from fibromyalgia and depression, joined the choir just under a year ago after she was encouraged by her aunt Gwynneth Syme.

Karen’s symptoms including pain, exhaustion and vision problems, eventually forced her give up her work as an activities coordinator at a care home in Rugby, leaving her mostly housebound for the some nine years.

She said: “I was unable to do the things I loved, dancing, gardening, bike rides with my daughter, all-day shopping trips with friends, now I’m lucky if I can walk 10 to 15 minutes, it’s really hard work. I feel embarrassed to go out. I have a walking stick at 49-years-old and because fibromyalgia is an invisible illness I’m not limping or anything and people look at you. This led to a deep depression and me being unable to leave home.”

But, thanks to her aunt and now-fellow chorister, Karen attended her first session and never looked back.

She added: “The first time I went I was completely hooked. My life has changed so much, my depression has eased and I get to do the one thing my Illness could not take away from me, my voice. I have been given so many opportunities since joining.”

“The directors Gemma and Howard and the choir have made my life worth living again, they are truly amazing.”

And singing provides Karen an escape even at home.

She explained: “If I’m stressed or worried, I put songs the choir songs on, my headphones on and practice. I forget what I’m thinking and I just feel uplifted.

“Having had depression, it’s saved me. I don’t know where would have been if I hadn’t got the choir.”

And, not only has the choir worked wonders for her depression, the choir’s performance repertoire, from Albert Hall and the steps of Westminster Abbey to national TV, has given her a major confidence boost.

She added: “I also suffered from anxiety so now I can challenge myself go out. I’m confident going places without my husband and I have so many friends, if I’m out with the choir they always ask if I’m OK and need anything.”

And on her role in the choir’s Britain’s Got Talent performance of Emeli Sandé’s Brighter Days, which aired on Saturday, she said: “It was the proudest moment in my life, it was a very long day but my BIG sing family helped me all the way. It was amazing and so very exciting for my family to see me on TV.