Houses in Cubbington were "30 minutes from being flooded" during thunderstorm yesterday

The drains in New Street and other parts of the village overflowed causing residents to fear a repeat of the devastating flooding that happened in Cubbington in 2007

Flooding in New Street Cubbington. Photo by Helen Ayres

Concerned a further downpour on Monday would make the issue even worse, parish councillor David Saul asked for help from a contact at HS2 to unblock the drains and clear away some of the mud and silt.

He said: “I contacted Warwickshire County Council’s highways department but was told nothing could be done for at least a few days. So I went to the HS2 compound and asked if the company could help us.

The street sweeper clearing away mud and silt and sucking up water in New Street, Cubbington today. Photo by Helen Ayres

“Withing a couple of hours HS2 contractor Lynch had sent a street sweeper out to clear away the debris and suck up some of thewater.

“Residents have told me that when the weather is like that they can’t sleep at night due to a fear their houses will be flooded again.

“If the rain had continued that way for 30 more minutes on Sunday then this could have happened. The water was only a foot away from people’s frontdoors.”

Penns Close resident Martin Key also sent in photos of flooding in that part of the village.

Flooding in New Street, Cubbington in 2007. Photo by Helen Ayres.

He said: “The [county] council has been made aware of the problem by residents in recent weeks but no action has been taken.”

A spokesman for the council said: “Our highways team prioritises its resources to areas impacted most and, following the inclement weather, is taking action to arrange for cleansing and investigatory work to be carried out to determine and fix the cause of the flooding issues."

Flooding in Penns Close, Cubbington. Photo by Martin Key.