Housing developers in Wellesbourne are offering the chance for people to design their own home

Connells estate agents has opened the Walton Meadow to the open market

Housing developers in Wellesbourne are offering potential new home owners the opportunity to build ‘their dream home’.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connells estate agents has opened the Walton Meadow to the open market – a development of 10 plots where buyers have the option to build their own home or commission developer Youngman Lovell to build it.

There four plots remaining on the site.

Penny Westrup, Connells new homes sales manager, said: “We’re very excited to be able to offer such a rare opportunity to the open market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until now, Walton Meadow has only been available to locals, and its popularity has shown as six plots have already been reserved.

"Some buyers may not realise that buying their own serviced plot like this would have so many benefits, not least being able to design a home to suit their own needs and lifestyle.”

"With only four plots available now on the open market, we’d highly recommend anyone interested in finding out more gets in touch with us as soon as possible.”

For more information call Connells estate agents on 01789 841535 or email: [email protected]