Housing Minister agrees to meet Leamington MP to discuss the controversial affordable housing decision

Leamington MP Matt Western has raised concerns in Parliament about plans for two blocks of flats in the town which would have no provision for social or affordable housing.

Mr Western is also concerned for the future of businesses in the Court Street area and the recycling charity Action 21, which currently has a shop at the site where the flats would be built.

Asking a question to Housing Minister Stuart Andrew MP in Parliament this week, Mr Western said: “I have a case in South Leamington, which was consulted on six years ago, where we were to have social and truly affordable housing built on a particular site. As of last week, that has been changed and we will have 80 units with 92 beds in more or less the same space.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western

"Will he [Mr Andrew] meet me to discuss that matter and will he explain how the planning changes will ensure communities get what they want, which is truly affordable housing?”

In response, Mr Andrew said: “I would be happy to meet the hon. Gentleman [Mr Western] to discuss the issue he raises.

"The whole point of the [Planning] Bill is to strengthen the development of local plans in the first place, so local planning authorities can address the housing needs they have in their area, including the types of housing they need; and to strengthen enforcement issues around planning applications.

"I am more than happy to speak to him further to understand the issue in greater detail.”

The proposed development in Court Street was given the green light by Warwick District Council’s planning committee earlier this month and Action 21 and businesses on the site now face the difficulty of finding new premises.