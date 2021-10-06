Housing sites in villages near Leamington and Warwick removed from reserve list due to concerns about their impact on the area’s heritage

A number of village sites across south Warwickshire have been removed from a reserve housing list due to concerns about their impact on the area’s heritage

Hampton Lucy, Tysoe, Priors Marston and Fenny Compton are among the places affected after specialist consultants Purcell visited a number of the sites incorporated into Stratford District Council’s site allocation plan.

In Hampton Lucy, land south of Church Street was taken off the reserve list because it would have impacted on the views from the neighbouring Charlecote Park.

It had been suggested that around 12 houses could have been built on the parcel of land to the west of the village. A planning application for up to six houses on the site was refused last year.

A report from Purcell said: “It is important to note that Charlecote Park and the water meadows along the River Avon lie to the south. A site visit confirmed that the mansion itself is visible from most of the site.”

Listed among the factors influencing the decision were the proximity of listed buildings to the site boundary and the adverse effect on their rural setting, the adverse impact on the rural setting of the village and its conservation area; and the importance of open and unspoilt views from Charlecote Park - both the mansion itself and the adjoining parkland - towards the village of Hampton Lucy.

Two sites in Tysoe - one south of Oxhill Road and the other to the west of Church Farm Court - were removed from the list while in Napton-on-the-Hill, land off Folly Lane was deemed inappropriate.

In Priors Marston, land east of Shuckburgh Road could have housed up to 24 new properties but this has also been removed.

The report from Purcell explained: “The open, unspoilt nature of this farmland contributes to the setting of the conservation area and to Priory Farm - a non-designated heritage asset. There are views across the site to the west and other views to the north and south as well as eastwards to Marston Hill.”

And it added that there were also archeological reasons for keeping developers at bay.

The report went on: “That section of the possible shrunken medieval settlement of Priors Marston and complex of earthworks at Bury Yard, and the possible site of the Prior of Coventry’s manor house could be destroyed by the development.