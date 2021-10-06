How a drum school in Warwick launched just two weeks before lockdown is helping people with their mental health and well-being

Cllr Terry Morris visiting Top of the Rock during his mayoral year. Photo supplied

A drum school in Warwick is not only helping people develop a new skill but it is also helping people with their mental health and well-being.

Top of the Rock Tuition, which is in Hampton Road, was opened by Kris Farrell just weeks before the first lockdown in 2020.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, Kris says the drum school has continued to grow.

Kris said: "We opened two weeks before the first lockdown.

"It's actually quite a crazy story - three years of planning and building went into the studio and the pandemic hit us like a brick.

"Luckily, we quickly adapted to online lessons with the help of the councils' grants.

"We are now 120 drummers strong and growing."

Cllr Terry Morris (right) handing over the cheque to Kris Farrell, owner of Top Of The Rock. Photo supplied

Kris and the team at the school say they welcome people of all ages and that learning the drums can be therapeutic and help with people's mental health and well-being.

The positive impact on music is one of the reasons the drum school received support from former Mayor of Warwick Cllr Terry Morris.

During his term as Mayor in 2020/21, Cllr Morris visited the drum school and went on to donate funds to the organisation as one of his last acts as Mayor.

The donation came from the Mayor's Charity Fund and is being used to help fund lessons for students with a scholarship programme.

Kris said: "Cllr Terry Morris announced we would receive funding due to our commitments to help students with physical and behavorial issues.

"It certainly helps our pupils who are entitled to the scholarship programme this money has been used to set up.

"We are fortunate to offer free lessons to those children who most need the therapy of music.

"I would just like to extend my thanks to Mr Morris and his wife Liz for their continues support.

"The work we are able to do is really helping the community and giving back is the most rewarding aspect of what we do at Top of the Rock."

As well as supporting the drum school with the donation, Cllr Morris said Kris and his work inspired him and his wife to start a music academy project to help young people have access to lessons.

Cllr Terry Morris said: "My wife, Liz, and I are committed to raising awareness of, and supporting, the mental health needs of residents of Warwick.

"We’re also very aware of the positive impact that music can have on people’s mental well-being which, in turn, makes for better physical well-being.

"During my Mayoral term, I was humbled when I met Kris Farrell and his team at the Top of the Rock Drum School.

"Kris is a great young man who shared with me how music had turned his life around and how he wanted to use music to help others.

"This inspired Liz and I to kick-start a music academy project that will enable young people who might not be able to afford professional tuition to have access to music lessons.

"As part of this, we donated a portion of funds raised by the Mayor’s Charity to Top of the Rock to pay for blocks of lessons for local youngsters.

"I understand that one student has now completed a number of drum lessons and Kris tells me that not only does the student show great promise as a drummer, he also is much more confident in his interactions with others.

"We hope to continue to support Kris and the Top of the Rock team and provide access for more funded lessons."

Kris is also encouraging people to go along to the school and have a go at drumming.

He said: "I would like to extent an invite to any and all who would like to come to the studio for a completely free 30 minute drum lesson on a professional drum kit with a professional teacher.

"No strings attached. We just want to show more people this incredible instrument."