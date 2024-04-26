How an idea down the pub after a few drinks has turned into an award-winning gin distillery in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A gin distillery in Kenilworth has recently won an accolade at a regional awards ceremony.

East Chase Distillers won The Midlands Service Excellence Award for the best new business of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richie Bartle on left, Luke Weetman on right with the award at East Chase Distillery. Photo supplied by East Chase Distillery

Two friends, Luke Weetman and Richie Bartle, who were both at school together, decided over a few drinks in their local pub that a gin distillery was something they wanted to achieve together.

Seven years later, after planning and research, with many challenges to overcome, including building a premises themselves, Covid-19 difficulties and establishing their business, they began trading in November 2022.

Launching alongside the family Christmas tree operation with around 2,500 tree sales, Luke said it was an opportunity to further diversify on his family farm, alongside one of his best friends who had had firstly been in the Marines, followed by 10 years in UK Special Forces, and was looking for a new career.

East Chase Distillers (ECD) produces Heritage Gin using a botanicals sourced both locally and from around the globe, including juniper berries, coriander, citrus peel and rhubarb from their farm garden in Kenilworth.