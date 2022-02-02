How Leamington has made its mark on the globe - and the people from around the world who have made it their home

Reknowned Leamington resident Sir Frank Whittle.

Leamington History Group is asking people to help delve into the global history of Leamington for a new book it is creating.

The group wants to hear from individuals, cultural groups, schools and organisations who have a story to tell about those from around the world who have settled in the town.

Along with the book, which will be called Global Leamington, the group also wants to create a walking trail based on these world links too.

Reknowned Leamington resident Randolp Turpin.

The group has said: "Firstly, we will focus on telling the story of ordinary individual people, and cultural groups such as Polish, Czechs, Italians and Punjabis, who settled in Leamington from around the world.

"Our town has a rich and diverse global history, and our aim is to capture these stories - which perhaps have not yet been told.

Then, we will look at those people from Leamington who went out into the world and made a difference.

"This will range from William Thomas, leaving Leamington for Canada, Frank Whittle’s Jet Engine export to the world, to exploring the town’s links with charities, missionaries, industry and entrepreneurs.

Reknowned Leamington resident Mota Singh.

"We are already working in partnership with local schools and organisations to create opportunities for young people to engage in research writing articles for our book.

"We would love to hear from individuals, cultural groups, schools and organisations who have a story to tell – either by talking to us, providing research information, writing or pictures."