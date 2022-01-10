How members of the Warwick community rallied to provide isolated residents a Christmas lunch

Cllr Terry Morris with the 'goody bags' for the residents. Photos supplied

Members of the community once again rallied to help provide isolated residents in the town with a Christmas Day lunch.

For the last few years Terry Morris, who is also a town and district councillor, and his wife Liz Jackson, along with a team of volunteers have held a Christmas Day lunch at the Court House in Jury Street.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lunch was held for residents who were on their own on Christmas Day.

However in 2020, the team had to adapt from the usual sit-down meal format due to the pandemic and became mobile.

Once again due to Covid concerns the team took to the road to help deliver the meals.

Terry said: "Due to Covid, we made the decision to not host a Christmas Day lunch again last year.

"However, we repeated the plan implemented in 2020 by taking Warwick Town Christmas Lunch on the road.

"We provided a traditional Christmas lunch plus a 'goody bag' of festive treats to 33 people - plus some additional turkey for Charlie Cat, the long-term companion of one of our 'guests' - on Christmas Day.

"I make no apologies for repeating the sentiment that Warwick Town Christmas Lunch simply couldn’t / wouldn’t happen without the support of local organisations and our wonderful volunteers.

"I’d like to thank Warwick School for the use of their kitchens and facilities, Aubrey Allen for the provision of turkey, gammon and all the trimmings, Morrisons Leamington Community for contents to go in the goody bags, Beki’s Brownies for donating freshly baked double chocolate brownies and Warwick Court Leet for funding the remaining costs.

"Special thanks also go to Brenda, Berni, Bev, Elaine, Gail, Graham, Helen, Keith, Lou, Mo, Ray, and Will for their help on Christmas Day and Mick, our wonderful chef who prepped and cooked the meals.