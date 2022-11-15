How people in the Leamington area can help children in Ukraine this Christmas

To keep the Ukraine appeal in the news, David Harrop writes a regular column for the Courier and Weekly News on behalf of the Polish Centre in Leamington, who have done so much to help the war-torn country. This week he focuses on how to help children this Christmas.

Two children who recently became orphans due to missile air attacks

The war in Ukraine is creating thousands of casualties and among the worst are the children. Thousands of children have lost their parents, brothers and sisters and are now living in poverty as complete families are destroyed. Many of these children are now being cared for by the Sisters of Saint Joseph in central Ukraine.

At Aid for Ukraine we have created a Secret Santa appeal this Christmas for you to buy a present for a war-torn child in Ukraine. In the upcoming Christmas season we want to give these children some joy and for many this will be the only present they will receive this Christmas, so please join us and help Santa make these children’s Christmas dreams come true.

In central Ukraine the Sisters select the children who are in the greatest need. A photograph of the child and the present they wish to have are then uploaded to our website www.belveder.co.uk and from a portal there you can view the child, select and purchase the present.

All Secret Santa’s then have to do is deliver the present to one of our drop-in centres: a store in Royal Priors Leamington / Stratford upon Avon, or to the organisation in Nuneaton -Together Community Support. We take care of the delivery of the present to the child in Ukraine and a photograph of the moment the child receives the gift will be taken and uploaded for you to view on the portal.

Advertisement

In the meantime the child will write a thank you Christmas card for their Secret Santa which will be delivered to the drop-in centre for you to collect. Once the present has been delivered the card will be sent to the centre where you dropped the present off.

Become a Secret Santa and help us give the joy of Christmas to a war-torn child this Christmas season.