How police and shop workers in Kenilworth worked together to find a missing man and get him back home for Christmas

Dorianne from Iceland with PCSO Craig Ricardo from Warwickshire Police’s Safer Neighbourhood Team (photo by Kenilworth Watch).

A worker at a Kenilworth supermarket has helped police find a missing person on Christmas Eve.

PCSO Craig Ricardo has been busy this morning working with the many retailers in Kenilworth, asking them to keep a lookout for a vulnerable person from the north east of England who has been missing for over a week.

Fraser Pithie, of Kenilworth Watch, said: At around 11am today (Christmas Eve) PCSO Craig Ricardo found the missing person who it appears had been sleeping outdoors for several nights.

"Craig found the person with the help of Dorianne who works at Iceland and who subsequently responded shortly after Craig had briefed her."

As a result, the missing vulnerable person is now on their way home thanks to Craig and PCSO Steve Sample from Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team who came over to Kenilworth to assist.

Mr Pithie added: "This story belongs to Kenilworth and its Safer Neighbourhood Team, it warms the heart on a Christmas Eve and it shows the wonderful people that make up the brilliant and caring community that Kenilworth is.