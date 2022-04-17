How residents in and around Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth can help a charity that trains dogs for deaf people

A charity which trains dogs to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds is appealing for volunteers in the Warwick district.

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is looking for people to join a fundraising collection for two hours this May for its Paws Appeal.

The Paws Appeal is the charity’s biggest collection event, with 100 bucket collections taking place across the UK, to raise money to change the lives of deaf people.

Assistance dog charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is calling for volunteers to join a fundraising collection for its Paws Appeal. Photo supplied

Launching in Deaf Awareness Week (May 2 to 8) and running throughout the month, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People hopes the campaign will raise funds and awareness of deafness and hearing loss.

A collection for the Paws Appeal is taking place at Warwick Racecourse on Wednesday May 18 and the charity is urging new and existing supporters to sign up.

Jan Shally, a volunteer puppy trainer for the charity, said: “I jumped at the chance to help at a collection, because I want to give back and raise money to help deaf people.

"Hearing dogs can help deaf people to step into another world – one in which they too can feel heard. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

Hearing Dogs for Deaf People help deaf people leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

They train highly skilled hearing dogs to alert their deaf owners to important sounds such as the doorbell, alarm clock and life-saving sounds like the fire alarm.

A hearing dog also provides emotional support and companionship, often helping their deaf partner to regain the confidence to reconnect with friends, family and their community.

Vicky Ryan, community fundraising manager for the charity said: “Help our Paws Appeal in May be a fantastic success by spending a couple of hours at one of our collection events in Warwick or Coventry.

"You’ll meet other supporters and dogs as well as play a key role in fundraising, gaining new supporters and highlighting just how amazing our life-changing hearing dogs are.

“Our friendly team will make sure you have everything you need to safely fundraise for us.”

Volunteers can sign up to collect as an individual or with family and friends.