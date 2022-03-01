How residents in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth can help charities and community groups

Charities, community groups and organisations in the Warwick district are looking to recruit volunteers.

Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (CAVA) is holding a 'virtual volunteer fair' on March 8 between 12.30pm - 2pm.

A spokeperson from CAVA said: "There will be seven to 10 organisations joining us at the event, all keen to speak with you about their volunteering opportunities.

A virtual volunteer fair is being held to help recruit people for charities, community groups and organisations in the Warwick district. Poster supplied

"They will each have a breakout room where they will tell you all about their organisation, what they do, how they support the community and how you might be able to help.

"You will be able to ask questions and have an opportunity to apply for roles as well as potentially arrange a visit or taster volunteering session with them.

"Organisations that will be joining us will include: Entrust Care Partnership, Medical Detection Dogs, Warwickshire Vision Support, Friendship Project for Children, Citizens Advice South Warwickshire, Papyrus and the LWS Night Shelter.

"If you are looking to volunteer and would like to sign up and attend this free event, please go to our Eventbrite page here.