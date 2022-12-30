How the communities in the Warwick district have united once again during another tough year

Editor Phil Hibble looks back on 2022 – another year of great challenges and amazing generosity.

Communities across the Warwick district have united to help others during 2022.

Over the last few years we have run a review of the year by looking at our local heroes.

The last few years have certainly brought their challenges. But that has also brought out the best in our local communities - and 2022 has certainly done that again.

Everyone was shocked and appalled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but that also led to an outpouring of generosity by residents who started collections and even opened up their homes to those fleeing the war.

Natalia Loboda and Simon Jones of Harbury Lane Army Surplus in Leamington with the donated items made by pupils, parents and staff at Our Lady and St Theresa's Roman Catholic School in Cubbington

In truth, it is difficult to highlight individual acts of heroism because, quite frankly, there have been so many. I think it is fair to say that the whole of the Warwick district has acted in unity to help those in need. Residents and local councils worked together to accommodate refugees, and thousands of you donated food parcels and clothes, while some businesses and community centres quite literally jumped into vehicles to drive aid to the borders.

While I said it was difficult to highlight individual collectors, I think a special mention should go to the Polish Centre in Leamington and Ambulance Aid.

The Polish Centre opened its doors for collections and was inundated with donations. To help them, Harbury Lane Army Surplus opened a warehouse which became one of the largest drop-off points of its type in the UK.

Volunteers across our towns turned up to help sort and load the items into vans, which were driven to the Polish border. The centre has been keeping our readers updated with articles over the past few months and will continue to do so in 2023.

Alf Rajkowski, a retired property developer from Hampton Lucy, set off April 6 in one of the two ex-NHS ambulances that he and his friend, Mark Pritchard-Jeffs, have donated to Ambulance Aid. Residents and children from Hampton Lucy School waved off the drivers with Ukrainian flags and messages of solidarity.

Ambulances funded by a not-for-profit company in Warwickshire, Ambulance Aid, have also driven to Poland to help those in need in Ukraine, using ex-NHS ambulances driven by volunteers.

As a shocking reminder of the risks they took, one ambulance was destroyed in a missile attack in Ukraine - but that did not deter the volunteers who have continued with their mission.

Another major challenge that has affected us all is the cost of living crisis. Energy prices have soared and inflation has pushed up food prices across the country, with our local foodbanks seeing a huge rise in demand.

It is a sad reflection that people living in a nation with so much wealth need to rely on foodbanks but those who work and volunteer at these centres are saving lives. As are libraries, museums and other community venues who are opening up their buildings as 'warm hubs' for vulnerable and isolated people this winter.

The Polish Centre in Leamington received an overwhelming amount of donations for its appeal to help people in Ukraine

Pubs, cafes, hotels and restaurants have bounced from one disaster to the next, yet they are the first people to open their doors to help others stay warm, despite the spiralling costs. They have supported us and so we should support them in return.

Yes, 2022 has been incredibly tough. Soaring energy costs, a war in Europe and a cost of living crisis, all coming in the shadow of Covid lockdowns (and our NHS workers are still doing an amazing job while recovering from that). But despite this, our communities continue to donate and volunteer to help others - and we should all be proud of that.

The Holby City Ambulance was brought to Warwick Boat Club on July 16 as part of its journey to deliver vital medical supplies and equipment to Ukraine. The vehicle was donated to Ambulance Aid and was taken to schools and community venues to spread awareness before it sets off for Poland. There it was handed over to ambulance crews who will deliver the supplies to hospitals in frontline cities. Pictured are Alf Rajkowski (founder), Rosie Riley from Warwick Boat Club, Rich Timmis, Claudine Pearson, Mark Pritchard-Jeffs (co-founder), Olena Shtoda and Dr Tania Hébert.