How to apply for a street party - and other events - in Rugby to celebrate the King's Coronation

But you only have until the end of March to apply.

Residents in Rugby are being invited to hold street parties to to celebrate the King's Coronation.

But you only have until the end of March to apply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday May 6 the Coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, which can be watched on television and online, followed by opportunities to get involved in The Big Lunch from May 6 – 8 and The Big Help Out on May 8.

Residents in the Warwick district are being invited to hold street parties to to celebrate the King's Coronation.

King Charles III’s Coronation will be broadcast online and live on televisions around the world. The BBC is offering local communities, including those in Warwickshire, a one-off TV Licence dispensation to watch the Coronation ceremony on May 6 and the Coronation Concert on May 7. Find out more at www.tvlicensing.co.uk/faqs/FAQ290

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby Borough Council is sharing information about how to request a temporary road closure, which must be submitted by 5pm on March 27, as well as offering street party guidance.

Road closure advice is here: https://www.rugby.gov.uk/info/20058/parking_and_public_transport/104/temporary_road_closures/3

Street party guidance is here: https://www.rugby.gov.uk/info/20050/your_community/580/the_coronation_weekend

Advertisement

Advertisement

Between May 6 – 8, registered charity Eden Project Communities is encouraging neighbours and communities across the country to get together to share friendship, food and fun as part of The Big Lunch. If you are thinking about hosting a party with neighbours in your area, visit www.coronationbiglunch.com to download a free Coronation Big Lunch pack full of ideas, tips, and practical help to plan your community event.

Monica Fogarty, Warwickshire County Council’s chief executive, said: “This coronation is a historic, once in a lifetime event, and on behalf of the County Council I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to The King and The Queen Consort on this most momentous occasion.

“Warwickshire has hosted many royal visits in the past, and this is a great opportunity to look forward and celebrate the monarchy through an inspiring variety of events and activities, providing a fantastic sense of unity, community, and togetherness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is wonderful that so many residents of Warwickshire will have the opportunity to come together and build on the immense sense of community that exists across the County. Neighbours will join together at street parties, and the most vulnerable in our society will see a boost of support from volunteers during The Big Help Out.”

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire said: “It is an honour to support The King and The Queen Consort by promoting all of the great events and activities that will be happening to celebrate the Coronation across Warwickshire. This is a wonderful opportunity for local communities to connect with each other during such a historical moment in our lifetimes, especially as the power of our communities working together is such an important part of Warwickshire life.”

On the 8 May, people from across the country will also be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out; to support this, Warwickshire County Council will be highlighting a selection of volunteer stories and how more residents can get involved in volunteering over the coming weeks.