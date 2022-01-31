How to eat, drink, and rest in the footsteps of royalty in Warwickshire

Kenilworth Castle. Photo by English Heritage

Warwickshire residents are being encouraged to walk in the footsteps of royalty using a new guide from Visit Warwickshire to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Warwickshire’s new online guide, 'In The Footsteps of Royalty', features royal-themed ideas about what to do and see and where to eat, drink, and stay.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited Warwickshire on many occasions.

"However, the county’s royal connections stretch even further back at places that can still be enjoyed today by residents and visitors.

“We know that staycations will once again be many people’s preferred option rather than foreign travel due to the remaining uncertainties around the pandemic and hope as many residents and visitors to Warwickshire take advantage of this fantastic new resource to walk in the footsteps of royalty.”

Among the recommended sights to see is St Mary’s Guildhall, which will reopen in Coventry in spring following a £5.6 million refurbishment.

Warwickshire’s ring of ancient forts provides another route to the royal past, which includes Warwick Castle, Kenilworth Castle, and Coughton Court.

There is also a royal flavour to Warwickshire’s towns. Warwick, which is among the bidders for city status in 2022, was founded in 914 by Ethelfleda, the warrior queen of mighty Mercia.

While Leamington was bestowed a regal association by Queen Victoria.

Visit Warwickshire's online guide also highlights places to eat, drink and sleep, such as Coombe Abbey, where Princess Elizabeth was staying in 1605 when Robert Catesby and his conspirators attempted a foiled kidnap plot and the Castle at Edgehill pub - where Charles I raised his royal standard before the Battle of Edgehill.

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said: “Warwickshire is a great place to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year, which marks Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth.

"This is an achievement no previous monarch has reached and will be a particularly special moment in our history.

“The Warwickshire Lieutenancy encourage people to explore this beautiful county this year and to enjoy learning about Warwickshire’s past and present royal connections.

"It is a great moment to be a part of this incredible celebratory occasion in 2022 and one that we will look back on now and in future generations.”