How visitors to the British Motor Museum in Gaydon can drive some of the cars from the museum's collection

‘Museum on the Move’ offers members an opportunity to ride in a selection of cars from the collection. Photo supplied

The British Motor Museum in Gaydon will be hosting a new and members only event where visitors can ride in a selection of cars from the museum’s collection.

‘Museum on the Move’ will take place on April 29 and will offer members the opportunity to ride in cars such as the 1948 first Land Rover produced and the 1983 Metro 6R4 prototype.

Other cars being prepared for the event include: the 1904 Wolseley 6hp, the 1907 Austin York Landaulette, the 1931 MG 18/80, the 1930 Rover Meteor Corsica Sedanca coupé, the 1955 Armstrong Siddeley Sapphire, the 1961 TVR Grantura, the 1966 Austin Healey 3000, the 1967 Rover P6BS and the 1980 Triumph Dolomite Sprint (last one).

Cars are subject to change.

Jeff Coope, managing director at the British Motor Museum said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our first Museum on the Move event next month, giving members the unique opportunity to ride in a selection of our cars.

"We would urge anyone who is interested in the event but not already a member, to join the scheme and discover more about the museum and our work.”

Taking place from 4pm to 8.30pm, ‘Museum on the Move’ will start with drinks and canapés in the Sky Suite, where guests will get the chance to meet and chat with specialists from the Collections Team.

Guests will then be introduced to the selection of cars .