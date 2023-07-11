How Warwick Avon Rotary Club member helped disabled horse riders jump for joy

Before he died, rotarian Andrew Morley was very keen to support Riding for the Disabled as he has personally benefited from the charity which has its national centre in Shrewley.

The work of a Warwick Avon Rotary Club member has got disabled horse riders jumping for joy with the club’s support for a charity based near the town.

Before he died rotarian Andrew Morley, who had multiple sclerosis for many years, was very keen to support Riding for the Disabled (RDA) as he has personally benefited from the charity, which has its national centre in Shrewley.

Andrew raised funds with help from friends and local businesses to hold a silent auction to raise funds for RDA.

Rotarian Andrew Morley from the Warwick Avon Rotary Club with George the horse at RDA in Shrewley. Picture supplied.

He once said: “To see the faces of both young and elderly people with disabilities light up as they rode a horse was something that stayed with me forever.”

Sadly Andrew died before the funds could be presented, so in his honour the RDA suggested the money could be used to build a stand at the centre which would be used at its events throughout the year.

A launch event for the stand took lace at the centre last month.

Andrew’s grandson Arthur cut the ribbon for the new stand the RDA national centre last month. Picture supplied.

Lisa Davies from RDA said, “We are so grateful of the support given by Rotary and it is through people like Andrew that this is possible.

"Rotary gives so much support throughout the UK through our many local centres.

"Every time we hold an event your stand will be on display to show your support.”

The funds raised were added to by Warwick and Stratford Racecourses who held collections at their meetings and donations on the launch day.