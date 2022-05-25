How Warwick residents can help create a piece of public artwork that will be seen by thousands of people

Warwick District Council's planning team have recently approved the installation of a Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palette in the pedestrian underpass at Leamington Spa Railway Station. Photo by WDC

Residents in Warwick are being encouraged to submit suggestions ahead of a new piece of public art that is planned to be installed at Warwick railway station this summer.

Ideas can be people, places, objects or things residents associate with Warwick, such as; Warwick Castle, Warwick Mop and Guy of Warwick.

To submit suggestions for the artwork, people are being asked to complete an online form at: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/warwickcolourpalette by June 4.

Cllr Liam Bartlett, Warwick District Council portfolio holder for economy and culture, said: “This is a great opportunity for Warwick to showcase some of the many aspects of our market town that we are proud of.

"I do hope residents will get involved and contribute to this piece of public art, in the same way as they have to the Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palette artwork.”

The district council and the artist are being supported in delivering the Warwick Colour Palette with funding from the West Midlands Combined Authority and the support of Warwick District Creative Compact, Chiltern Railways, and Network Rail.

Stacey Barnfield is an artist from Birmingham who is developing the Warwick Colour palette artwork, which will be a companion piece to existing and planned artworks in Birmingham and Leamington.

Warwick District Council’s planning team have recently approved the installation of a Royal Leamington Spa Colour Palette in the pedestrian underpass at Leamington railway station.

The work will be seen by thousands of rail users travelling to see the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in July and August and remain at these locations long after the Games have left the district.

The artwork will also form part of Warwick District Council’s CultureFest, which will showcase and celebrate the incredible arts and heritage venues, artists, and creatives in the area from July 16 to August 21.

Warwick District will be providing the venue for the Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls at Leamington’s Victoria Park, and the Cycling Road Races on August 7 will start and finish on Myton Road near Myton Fields in Warwick.