How your seasonal photos of Kenilworth's Abbey Fields could be used in a calendar

Mackerel Sky over Abbey Fields by Sam Sexton

The Friends of Abbey Fields committee is once again inviting members and non-members to send their seasonal photos of Abbey Fields for inclusion in the 2023 calendar competition.

Entries are now being accepted and people looking to enter a photograph have until May 31.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the Friends of Abbey Fields said: "If you would like to submit any photos please start taking them now. We are looking for photos showing Abbey Fields throughout the year.

"We will accept photographs taken in previous years."

Photographs can be sent to [email protected]

There is no restriction on the number of photographs that can be submitted by each photographer, but each photograph must be sent in a separate email with the following as the subject line of the email: Month – Name – Title e.g. May – Joe Bloggs – Misty Morning