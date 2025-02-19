HS2 admits error after Warwickshire MP claims it 'tried to silence' property damage victims

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HS2 has admitted it made an error after a Warwickshire MP claimed it ‘tried to silence’ victims of property damage caused by construction work on the high-speed rail line.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Taylor, the Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, claims HS2 and their subcontractor Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV) tried to use the law to silence members of the public who had experienced property damage as a result of their construction works.

The MP said she had been shocked to learn that HS2 was demanding silence from her constituents in exchange for compensation for property damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had initially been contacted about the issue by Water Orton resident Felicitas Freeman, who said she had refused to sign a ‘gagging clause’ following damage to her roof caused by HS2.

HS2

Such clauses are formally known as non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), with those who sign them potentially facing legal action for breaching the condition not to speak with anyone about a certain issue.

In her original letter to HS2 about NDAs, the Labour MP – herself a former solicitor – said: “It’s my view that the pursuit of NDAs against my constituents relating to the damage caused by HS2 to their property represents an inappropriate and unacceptable attempt to silence them from speaking out about the harm the works have caused to their prosperity, health, and wellbeing.”

Following an initial response the MP described as “totally inadequate”, Ms Taylor raised the issue again with HS2 in a face-to-face meeting, before writing to them a second time to demand satisfactory answers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, HS2 contacted the MP to confirm they would be dropping the use of NDAs in compensation claims.

It also confirmed it would withdraw any live requests that had been made for members of the public to sign an NDA and rescind any NDAs currently in effect over claims for compensation for property damage.

Ms Taylor said the decision represented a major victory for her constituents.

She said: “My constituents continue to suffer unacceptable levels of disruption as a result of HS2’s construction, including damage to their property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was therefore appalled to be told that local residents were being asked to sign agreements gagging them from speaking to their friends and neighbours about damage inflicted by HS2 in order to access compensation they were owed.

“When I confronted HS2 about this, they repeatedly refused to confirm whether my constituents were obligated to sign up to such clauses to get compensation.

“The use of non-disclosure agreements to silence my constituents is completely unacceptable, which is why I have repeatedly demanded HS2 end their use and rescind any currently in force.

"I’m pleased that they have now agreed to do so.

"This victory is important for ensuring my constituents remain free to speak out about the suffering they are experiencing, but it is not the end of my campaign to secure residents the respect and engagement they deserve from HS2 and BBV.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response, HS2 has said: “It has never been HS2’s policy to use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for the small claims scheme.

"The NDA wording was included in five settlement letters to residents in Water Orton in error, and revised letters are now being issued to the claimants.”