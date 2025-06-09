HS2: first part of giant viaduct near Birmingham Airport is moved into place

Engineers working for the HS2 project have slid the first part of a major 320-metre-long viaduct into position that will carry high speed trains across the M6 near Birmingham Airport.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first stage of the project – delivered this weekend – saw the ‘East Deck’ of the M6 South viaduct slid 119m out over a slip road adjacent to the motorway.

To reduce disruption for motorists, the viaduct deck is being assembled to one side and slid across the motorway over three weekends, with each part pushed out before later sections are added behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This multi-stage process means that the weight of the deck will increase with each push from 1,3000 tonnes this weekend, to 3,290 for the final slide. These subsequent slides will take the deck out over the main M6 carriageway and then finally the M6-M42 link roads.

HS2 begins M6 viaduct slide.

The weight includes pre-cast concrete deck slabs on top of the steel structure. Launching the viaduct with the deck units already in place further reduces the number of closures of the motorway.

The East Deck will carry two tracks taking trains towards London while an adjacent ‘West Deck’ will carry a further two tracks for services heading to Birmingham and further north.

This will be assembled and slid out next year using the same technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complex operation is being led by HS2’s main works contractor, BBV – a team made up of Balfour Beatty and VINCI, supported by specialist steelwork company Victor Buyck Steel Construction (VBSC).

The team are working closely with National Highways and other key local stakeholders including the NEC and Birmingham Airport.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/ypxw7kyd