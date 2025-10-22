HS2 opens two bridges near Leamington which are part of major road and long-distance cycle track

HS2 has opened two bridges near Leamington which carry a key local road and a long-distance cycle track across the new high-speed railway.

The Fosse Way bridge carries the B4455 across the railway near Offchurch outside Leamington.

It follows the route of a Roman road between Exeter and Lincoln and is now used by local traffic between the villages around Leamington and Coventry.

It was opened several days after the nearby Offchurch Greenway bridge, which carries the popular walking and cycle path between Leamington and Rugby.

A view of the Fosse Way (B4455) bridge with the Offchurch Greenway bridge behind. Credit: HS2.

The Greenway itself runs along the route of an abandoned railway line.

With the new bridges open, HS2’s contractors can begin demolishing the old section of the road to make way for the cutting which will carry the new railway.

Both bridges were delivered by Galldris, working on behalf of HS2’s main works contractor Balfour Beatty VINCI and are formed of precast beams sitting on concrete piers

The Fosse Way bridge is 78m long and 14m wide, to provide space for a pavement alongside the road.

The Greenway bridge is 68m long and 22m wide and will have grass verges planted on either side of the shared path to help wildlife cross the railway.

Vicki Lee, HS2 Ltd’s Senior Project Manager said: “It’s great to see the Fosse Way and Offchurch Greenway bridges open to the public within a few days of each other.

"These bridges may be relatively small, but they play a vital role in keeping communities connected and I’d like to thank everyone who worked so hard over the last few years to get them open to the public.”

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/y7chzhwj