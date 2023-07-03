The segments will be used to build a network of nine viaducts for the high-speed rail line in the West Midlands.

Production of almost 3,000 giant viaduct segments has begun at HS2’s purpose-built open-air factory in Warwickshire.

The segments, each weighing up to 80 tonnes, will be used to build a network of nine viaducts for the high-speed rail line in the West Midlands.

Around 1,000 people are employed on the 55,000 square metre site at Kingsbury.

The project is being delivered by HS2’s main works contractor for the West Midlands, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV) which is constructing 90km of HS2 between Long Itchington to the centre of Birmingham and on to Staffordshire.

Panos Psathas , HS2’s senior project manager for the Delta Junction section of the line, said: “We’re pleased to see this next milestone on the Midlands section of HS2, as the first segments come off the production line, ready for the BBV team to start building the viaducts next year.”

HS2's precast viaduct segment yard at Kingsbury in Warwickshire. Picture courtesy of HS2.