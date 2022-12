The banking and financial services company is closing 114 of its UK branches from April as customers using them have fallen significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The HSBC branch in Kenilworth. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

HSBC will close its Kenilworth branch in the summer, the banking company has announced.

The branch in The Square will close in August as part of 114 closures across the UK from April 2023.

Advertisement

HSBC said the closures are due to the number of its customers using branches falling significantly since the Covid-19 pandemic.