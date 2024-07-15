Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 91-metre bridge designed to carry HS2 over the existing West Coast Main Line near Kenilworth is taking shape, following the successful installation of 83 giant concrete beams.

Installed using a 500-tonne crawler crane, the horizontal beams collectively form the deck of the bridge, which will eventually be used as part of the high-speed rail line.

Each beam measures 19 metres in length, with 81 beams weighing 18.1 tonnes and two beams weighing 33 tonnes – a total of 1,532.1 tonnes. The Carol Green rail bridge structure will, on completion, span over 20 metres, 7.5 metres in height and 91 metres in width.

Before the high-speed tracks are laid, the bridge will form part of a haul road for HS2 construction vehicles.

It will connect the north and south side of the West Coast Main Line, providing a temporary route from the Aston Martin roundabout to Burton Green.

This will reduce construction traffic through the Balsall Common and minimise disruption for local communities.

Once operational, the bridge structure and its embankments will take the new HS2 railway diagonally over the existing West Coast Main Line.

A close up of the HS2 Carol Green Underbridge. Credit: HS2.

The successful operation was delivered by a team of 30 people over 13 consecutive weekends by HS2’s construction partner Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV).

The pre-cast concrete bridge beams were manufactured in Ashfordby, Melton Mowbray, by a specialist civil and structural engineering partnership FTB JV – a joint venture formed of Freyssinet, Tierra Armada and Roger Bullivant.

The final phase of construction sees the installation of parapet walls and acoustic barriers, as well as backfilling and landscaping – with full completion expected in Autumn 2025.

