Huge reaction to fundraising page set up for daughter of Leamington man who died after being shot

Friends of Ben Daly, 30, set up the gofundme page three days ago – and they have already raised nearly £20,000

An online fundraising page set up to support the young daughter of a Leamington man who died after being shot has almost reached its £20,000 goal in just three days.

Friends of Ben Daly, 30, including Leamington boxer Danny Quartermaine, set up the gofundme page which can be found online here https://shorturl.at/etIM1

On the page, they have said: “Ben Daly [was] one in a million.

Ben Daly. Image supplied by Warwickshire Police.

"The energy he bought to the room, the constant laughs and the memories that were made – they will never be forgotten.

“The fun, loving and caring side that many got to see, you brought out the best in people.

"Never a day went by where you didn’t make someone smile or laugh.

“But in the middle of all of this and the hurt we are feeling we all need to think about little Freya, Ben’s beautiful daughter who absolutely adored her daddy and likewise he adored her, she was his entire world.

“It’s so easy to forget the bigger situations, like her mummy explaining what’s happened to her daddy at such a young precious age understanding that she won’t see her daddy again.

“No one thought for one second that a little girl’s life could change so drastically.

“As friends and family of Ben, let’s all come together and donate.

"All the funds will go to Freya in the future to help her understand just how important and loved her daddy was to everyone and what an amazing character and loving dad he was.”

Ben died in hospital after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street in the early hours on Thursday morning (August 10).

In a statement, Ben’s family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Five people have been arrested in connection with his death.

Anonymous information, photos and video that could help with enquiries can be shared here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/23HQ23E47-PO1