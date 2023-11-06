The Kenilworth Rotary Club got a helping hand when it came to selling calendars at the weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sales of the Kenilworth Advent Calendar are approaching the 1,500 mark, leaving 2,000 more to sell.

Kenilworth Rotary Club, who put the calendar together, were back in Talisman Square and Waitrose this weekend, selling from their stall.

In terms of selling the remainder, they said: "It’s going to be a close call!".

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Wilkinson, Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Kenilworth and Southam, serving a customer for the Advent Calendar in Waitrose.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they got a helping hand on Friday when town and Warwick District Councillor Richard Dickson worked the morning shift in Talisman Square - and, according to the Kenilworth Rotary Club, he proved to be an able salesman!

And on Saturday, fellow Liberal Democrat Jenny Wilkinson, candidate for the parliamentary constituency of Kenilworth and Southam, worked on the stall for over three hours and helped the Rotary Club to the best daily sales result of the week.