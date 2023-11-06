Hundreds of Kenilworth Advent Calendars sold so far – and there’s still plenty of time to get hold of one!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sales of the Kenilworth Advent Calendar are approaching the 1,500 mark, leaving 2,000 more to sell.
Kenilworth Rotary Club, who put the calendar together, were back in Talisman Square and Waitrose this weekend, selling from their stall.
In terms of selling the remainder, they said: "It’s going to be a close call!".
Advertisement
Advertisement
And they got a helping hand on Friday when town and Warwick District Councillor Richard Dickson worked the morning shift in Talisman Square - and, according to the Kenilworth Rotary Club, he proved to be an able salesman!
And on Saturday, fellow Liberal Democrat Jenny Wilkinson, candidate for the parliamentary constituency of Kenilworth and Southam, worked on the stall for over three hours and helped the Rotary Club to the best daily sales result of the week.
In addition to the sales stall, Kenilworth Advent Calendars will be available to purchase up to and including November 28 from selected shops, pubs, the Waverley Centre, the Kenilworth Centre and on-line at www.kenilworthadventcalendar.co.uk