Hundreds of people attend High Sheriff of Warwickshire's community service in Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary, recently held her community service in Warwick.

The event was attended by around 300 people, including representatives from Warwickshire’s judiciary, magistrates and the legal profession as well as High Sheriffs from neighbouring counties.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right; Chris Kettle, chair of Warwickshire County Council, Sophie Hilleary, High Sheriff of Warwickshire 2023/24, Monica Fogarty, chief executive officer of Warwickshire County Council and Tim Cox, the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, mayors from across Warwickshire and representatives of blue light services, charities, youth organisations and delegations from many religions also attended the service.

The Legal Procession was led by Andy Walker playing “Highland Cathedral” on the bagpipes as it made its way from The Shire Hall through Northgate Street into St Mary's church. A fanfare from Warwick School’s Fanfare team heralded their arrival.

The service had some powerful performances by Warwick Preparatory School Senior choir, 40 voices strong, who sang "Let Love Shine" and The Warwick and Coventry Gospel Choir who sang "Will you be there".

The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, the Bishop of Coventry, gave the address as one of his last visits to St Mary's before he moves to Windsor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The High Sheriff is the King's representative in the County for all matters relating to the Judiciary and the maintenance of law and order. Much of the High Sheriff’s year is spent supporting and encouraging the voluntary and statutory organisations who work in this area.

One traditional role of High Sheriff is the annual legal service, which has always taken place in October around the start of Michaelmas legal term, the beginning of the legal year, which dates back to the days when the Judges travelled out from London to hold trials at the assizes.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff for 2023/24 said: “This has been a celebration of law, unity and understanding and as such I was really delighted and very honoured to be joined by representatives of such a wide range of faiths from Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism, Islam and Sikhism, all here together taking part in our service, bringing their prayers, thoughts, support and music to this event.”

“My sincere thanks to everyone who took part and contributed to making this event such a success.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, said: "It was truly enjoyable to partake in this service which commemorates the start of the legal year.

"I extend my sincere thanks to Sophie Hilleary, The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, for her gracious invitation, and to the Bishop of Coventry and to everyone at the Collegiate Church of St Mary in Warwick who delivered a wonderful service with compelling readings and fantastic singing and music."