Hundreds of people attend High Sheriff's community service in Warwick

Diane Louise Jordan, former Blue Peter and Songs of Praise presenter with the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Karen Lynch. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

The High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch, held her community service in Warwick earlier this month as part of an annual tradition.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-faith legal service took place on October 7 at St Mary’s Church and is held every year to mark the start of the legal year.

This year, it was attended by around 300 guests, including representatives from Warwickshire's judiciary, legal profession, local government, alongside High Sheriffs from neighbouring counties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophia Wilk, the county’s Young High Sheriff (aged 18) from Rugby, also read her winning entry from the Young High Sheriff programme.

The service took place in St Mary's Church. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Five Warwickshire Police Cadets also gave readings.

Karen Lynch MBE, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, said: “In line with my theme for the year, Collaboration for Greater Impact, I wanted this service to be a truly collaborative and inclusive occasion.

"My aim was to involve young people at every opportunity and to connect all the faith leaders present through one shared theme — building the peace for our young people.”

Each of the faith leaders who spoke at this year’s service also brought with them a young person who spoke of the peace and the future they want to see.

Karen also invited Diane Louise Jordan, former Blue Peter and Songs of Praise presenter, to offer a reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby Ukrainian Ladies’ Choir opened the evening with A Prayer for Ukraine, sung by Shchedryk, and performances also came from the Warwick School Consort and Warwick Prep School Senior Choir.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, added: “It was a privilege to attend this multi-faith service to mark the start of the legal year.

"I would like to thank Karen Lynch for her kind invitation and for leading such a meaningful event which had a powerful sense of unity across faiths, generations and the whole of Warwickshire.”