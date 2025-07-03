Hundreds of pupils come together at Leamington school to celebrate International Day of the African Child

More than 500 enthusiastic pupils from schools across the Warwick district came together to celebrate the International Day of the African Child.

The annual joyful and educational event highlights cultural diversity and global friendship.

The event this year was hosted by St Patrick’s RC Primary School in Leamington.

It was organised through the longstanding One World Link (OWL) initiative - which connects 15 local schools with partner schools in Bo District, Sierra Leone – and helped by a grant from Leamington Town Council.

Warwick district school pupils dancing at the Day of the African Child event. Picture supplied.

The children paraded around the sports field with banners displaying their school links and enjoyed a day of African-themed workshops, including dancing, drumming, art, singing, storytelling, sport, and craft-making – all designed to foster understanding and appreciation of African culture.

In a heartwarming moment, contact was made with Bo where linked schools were also marking the occasion with a colourful town parade, proudly carrying banners with campaign messages and artwork.

The real-time connection brought the shared celebration to life.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Ruggy Singh and Cllr Naveen Tangri, chair of Warwick District Council, were warmly welcomed in the afternoon after touring the workshops.

The school pupils learned African drumming at the event. Picture supplied.

Both praised the energy, creativity, and global awareness demonstrated by the pupils, and commended OWL for its tireless work in building bridges between communities.

Cllr Singh said: “Seeing young people immersed in such joyful and meaningful activities is a real testament to the values of peace, friendship and understanding that One World Link has championed for decades.”

The day concluded with a powerful presentation from the children, who delivered campaign messages as part of the Send My Friend to School initiative, calling on world leaders to invest in Education.