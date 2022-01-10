Hundreds of school pupils across central Warwickshire take part in activities organised by sports partnership

St Josephs Primary School's dodgeball team.

Hundreds of pupils across Leamington, Warwick, Southam and Kenilworth took part in sporting and well-being activities organised by Central Warwickshire Sports Partnership last term.

Around 750 primary and 60 secondary pupils took part in events focusing on individual and team development, engaging those who are not so into physical activity and also those with a natural competitive nature.

The programme of events began with a football festival for girls hosted by St Patrick's Catholic Primary School in Leamington and lead by girls who are part of Campion schools Game On leadership group.

Shrubland Street's dodgeball team.

The next event was a well being festival at Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre for 125 pupils in years 5 and 6 across 17 schools.

The event included a link to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games with students making pals for Perry - the games' mascot.

A member of staff from St Peters Primary School, whose pupils attended the festival, said: "This was an excellent event and the children thoroughly enjoyed it.

"They got an awful lot out of it. The children came back full of enthusiasm and confidence about what they had done.

Clapham Terrace's Year 5 Ball Skills Team are area champs.

"They loved the range of activities and they enjoyed brining the things they made home with them".

The first competitive event of the term was year 6 indoor rowing.

Teams of four rowed an individual race of 1 min 30 seconds and then worked as a team in a relay.

The individual and team distances were then added together to get the overall total.

Budbrooke Primary School's winning entry into the Commonwealth Notice Board competition.

Teams from Telford, Milverton, Budbrooke, Westgate and Bishops Tachbrook are through to county finals to represent Central Warwickshire.

A separate rowing for pupils with additional educational needs also took place at Campion School.

Secondary girls football tournaments ran through last term at Myton School.

These gave girls in years 7 to 10 a chance to play against other schools in a friendly but competitive environment.

Some of the games were officiated by pupils from the schools who are part of the Game On programme.

A finals night will be held later this year to see who will represent Central Warwickshire at county finals.

Dodgeball was the first development event, with schools bringing teams of eight pupils.

The event was officiated by the young people themselves and focused on respect, honesty and teamwork.

It did not matter how many pupils were out or who scored the most points as pupils judged their opposition purely on these three values.

A member of staff from Budbrooke Primary School said: ""The children loved the dodgeball event.

"It gave those who haven't had the chance to represent the school the opportunity to do so.

"I liked how it focused on teamwork, honesty and respect and all the children from all the schools showed lots of examples of the values."

The Kingsley School hosted a ball skills event for year 5 pupils.

Teams had a sports leader from Kingsley to work with them offering tips and encouragement throughout the morning.

The quickest team on the day were Clapham Terrace who were crowned area champions, and a surprise award was given to Coten End for the most improved team on the day.

Sarah Cleaver, deputy school games organiser, said: "It was wonderful to be able to work with Kingsley allowing the girls the opportunity to run an event from start to finish supporting their studies.

"The girls were fantastic - the pupils had a great time, and staff attending said the organisation was great"

Virtual events have also been taking place with Budbrooke Primary School's display winning the Commonwealth notice board competition and the prize of a visit from an athlete.