Hundreds of the best pictures by photographers to be displayed at exhibition in Leamington

The best pictures by a number of photographers will be on view in an exhibition at Leamington’s All Saints’ Parish Church from this coming weekend.

Around 200 prints and digital images will be on display in Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s Annual Exhibition, which is free to visit from Saturday April 27.

Among the eye-catching pictures is the delicate Mirror Image by Yvonne Shillington, which took the top award in the Colour Print category at the society’s recent annual competition.

On the Thames by Nikhil Badkas - winner of Open Digital class.

It was judged by Louise Hill MCPF, academy head at the Stratford-upon-Avon-based Permajet Photographic Academy and a highly-respected judge on the Midlands camera club circuit, who said she ‘thoroughly enjoyed viewing the high standard of images’ before her.

Yvonne’s captivating still-life and the winners in nine other categories will all be on display alongside the other highly-placed photographs and submitted images from LSPS members.

Although based in Leamington, the Society’s membership is drawn from a wide area, with members hailing from Stratford, Alcester and Banbury in the south to Coventry in the north.

Mirror Image by Yvonne Shillington - winner of Colour Print class

And with its meetings regularly streamed on You Tube, members have been known to ‘attend’ from as far away as New Zealand – as well as Zoom conferencing enabling the society to connect to expert guest speakers from abroad.

In addition to hosting a number of speakers throughout the year and staging a series of competitions for members, LSPS has several special interest groups catering for specific genres and interests ranging from abstract and macro photography to portraiture, street photography and landscapes.