Hundreds of trees planted by members of Warwick community

Members of the Saltisford Canal Trust and the Warwick Youth Council teamed up to plant 700 trees. Photo supplied

Hundreds of trees have been planted in Warwick by members of the community.

Members of the Saltisford Canal Trust and the Warwick Youth Council teamed up this morning (Monday January 20) to plant 700 trees.

The trees were all planted within the Saltisford Canal Trust area.

Cllr Simon Pargeter, Warwick town councillor for the Saltisford ward, also joined the efforts.

A spokesperson from Saltisford Canal Trust said: “It was an amazing morning with the Warwick Youth Council at the Saltisford Canal Trust where we planted 700 trees together.

"A huge well done to everyone involved, and a big thank you to all the staff who provided everything we needed. It was a truly fantastic event.

“Cllr Simon Pargeter, thank you for coming along and to the Warwick Youth Council for volunteering to help with planting some of the hedging whips.

"A big thank you to Emma from Heart of England Forestry for supplying the hedging whips.”