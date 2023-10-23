Hundreds travel from near and far to celebrate Long Itchington woman's 100th birthday
Hundreds of people have travelled from near and far to celebrate the 100th birthday of a long-time Long Itchington resident.
Born in Harbury on October 20 1923, Agnes Patricia Hardwick (nee Hughes), married her now late husband Dennis in 1952 before moving to Long Itchington in 1954.
On Saturday (October 21), family and friends attended a birthday party for her at the Blue Lias Inn in nearby Stockton.
Among the more than 200 people attending the special event was one of her two sons David, who had come over from Spain where he now lives.
At the party, Agnes and her many guests enjoyed a beautiful cake and she showed off the telegram she received from King Charles and Queen Camilla congratulating her on her birthday milestone with the Royal couple offering her their “heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion”.