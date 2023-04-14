Hunt is on to find lottery winner from Warwickshire who has still not claimed their £1m prize

The National Lottery is on the hunt for a EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker winner in Warwickshire who is sitting on a ticket worth £1,000,000.

The winner from the March 31 draw bought the ticket in the county - but has still not claimed their prize.

The winning code was JBQS 10867 and the lucky ticket-holder has until September 27, 2023 to claim their prize.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life. We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."

If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

