A Leamington motocross racer has challenged himself to take on one of the UK’s biggest and wildest races while raising money for two charities close to his heart.

Brad Sheasby will take on the legendary Weston-super-Mare Beach Race this October.

He will be joined by will be joined by close friends Tom Bushby, TJ Redsull and Dean Skerratt for the infamous six-mile circuit race.

Brad and his friends will be riding in support of Autism Family Support Oxfordshire because of the help the charity has given to Tom’s six-year-old son, Arthur, and Dean’s four-year-old son, Nate.

Leamington motocross rider Brad Sheasby. Picture supplied.

And they will also be raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after the death of Brad’s uncle John 'Chunk' Hodgkins, who lived and breathed motocross racing.

Brad said: “My love for motocross was first started when I was a very small child.

"I used to watch my cousins Craig and Dean race and practice with my aunty Mandy and uncle John.

"I was in awe and always wishing for that to be me and couldn't wait to get my first bike.

Brad and his friends will ride in the Weston-super-Mare Beach Race in memory of John 'Chunk' Hodgkins. Picture supplied.

"As the years went by and I was finally old enough to have a go, they'd lend me their gear such as a helmet and boots so I could have a go round the track, they always said if you ever fall off just get straight back on and carry on.

"I eventually bought my first bike from Craig and he gave me his old kit so I could start racing straight away.

"I couldn't have done any of this without my uncle John who was our pit mechanic – he never missed a race and he was always fixing or tinkering with something.

Brad will be riding as a way of paying tribute to and remembering his uncle John who died of pancreatic cancer last year.

The legendary race, now in its 41st year, sees up to a thousand of some of the most fearless riders in the country and beyond take on an intense course specially created along the picturesque beachfront.

Brad said: “John literally lived and breathed for Weston-super-Mare and if it wasn't for him I would of never got into motocross.

“There was no pit mechanic like my uncle – the kindest most caring man you'll ever know.”