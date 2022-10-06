‘I cried with happiness’: Alpacas leave Rugby care home residents with smiles on their faces

Alpacas Caya and Gisila who went from room to room visiting all of 85 residents at Barchester’s Overslade House Care Home, as part of a visit from The Alpaca Pals.

Care home residents in Rugby were left with smiles on their faces after alpacas paid a visit.

The care home said the animals were 'impeccably behaved and brought so much joy'.

General manager Violetta Baesu said: “Our residents absolute favourite thing is animals, we often have visits from therapy pets because we know how much the residents love to interact with them. I think the animals love it just as much, they get so much attention here – I don’t think they really want to leave!”

Tracey, a resident said: “I love all animals so it was such a treat to meet Caya and Gisila and have a cuddle, it actually made me cry I was so happy.”

The visit was part of World Animal Day on October 4, an annual global event to celebrate all animals across the world. It aims to raise awareness of the importance of animal welfare and endeavours to raise standards for all animals around the globe.

