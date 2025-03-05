'I don’t want to be carried out of here in my box' - deputy leader at Warwickshire council won't stand for re-election

The deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council will swap balance sheets for his bucket list having confirmed he will not stand for re-election in May.

Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), who is also the political lead on finance and property at Shire Hall, recently revealed to council that this was the final budget he would oversee.

Having first been elected to the county in 2009, much of his tenure has been spent at the top table with cabinet roles covering transport and planning as well as becoming second in command to Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Con, Stour & the Vale), a post he will hold until he bows out.

“My age is the primary reason,” Cllr Butlin told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“I am 75 and will have been married 50 years this year. I have promised my wife we will celebrate and I intend to do just that.

“I have done 20 years in local government, 16 as a county councillor with 15 as a cabinet member, making a lot of decisions for the people of Warwickshire.

“My wife and I have taken the view that we have a bucket list to attend to while I am still able.

“You can also be too long in local government. It is a good idea to hand it over to young blood, give people the chance to take a different view on how to do things. I don’t want to be carried out of here in my box, I want to hand it over knowing that in my mind, I have done a good job.

“I have done my time in public service, now is the time to think of myself and my family.

“I have loved every minute, the hurly burly of it all and what I have managed to deliver in my time, both in transport and finance.

“When you are handling the financial side, you can’t deliver anything without the money and I have managed to keep it flowing. I am proud of what I have achieved.”

A colourful advocate of free speech, Cllr Butlin has had his battles in the chamber, particularly over his scepticism of the true value of pursuing net zero targets, but he insists the bulk of his showdowns have been well natured, respectful, even enjoyable.

“I have never been partisan in my politics, I will talk to anyone to get a deal done or in general, I have always taken that view,” he said.

“I like to think they will miss me. In some respects they might not but I have enjoyed my time here and working with most of the people.

“Everyone in that chamber is here to work for and represent the people who vote for them, and those who don’t. I have always taken decisions to make people in Warwickshire have better and happier lives and that’s what we all want, we just have different route maps to get there.”

He cited the setting of balanced budgets amid recent financial turbulence and the delivery of parkway rail stations as his biggest achievements and has no intention of dwelling on regrets.

“I don’t believe in regrets,” he said.

“If you get something wrong then put it right where you can, and I am thankful to have had people around me who have been able to recognise problems early enough to do that.

“There is no point in having regrets because it is history, as long as you learn from your mistakes. I have always told officers that I expect them to make mistakes, just don’t make them twice and I apply that to myself.”

His most challenging times in office, rather aptly, have been the various occasions that local government reorganisation has reared its head, a prospect that has never looked more likely with the government asking all areas with county, district and borough councils to merge into unitary authorities in 2028.

“We are now in the situation where the government is taking the unitary idea as policy," said Cllr Butlin.

"The debate isn’t really about when or if, it is about when and how we as an authority navigate our way through that and create a new authority that is fit for purpose.

“It has been a challenge of the past, going through all that, but it will also be a challenge moving forward now too.”

Anticipating around half of the seats will be filled with new councillors from May, he believes there will be a lot to do and just as much to learn for any rookies.

“This is a massive authority employing more than 5,000 people, turning over £900 million per year including the capital projects,” said Cllr Butlin.

“It takes time to learn all of the things you have to do. My big recommendation is to listen hard and read a lot for the first three months, lean on people and don’t be afraid to ask.

“I have done 16 years here and I still learn things, you never stop learning. There are some wonderful people here, some have come and gone, an awful lot of people that you are sad to see retire because they have such a wealth of experience.”

But the big question is whether the new lot will have access to his knowhow.

“If anyone wants advice from me I will be more than willing to give it,” came the reply.

“I certainly won’t impose, though, only if I am asked.”